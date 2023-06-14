NewsVideos
videoDetails

About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Authorities have shifted 28,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters in view of the possible threat of Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas
1:8
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas

