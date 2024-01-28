trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714805
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
17 have been injured in the Kalka Ji Temple accident. A woman has died. Which has not been identified yet. Permission was not taken for the event. According to sources, a crowd had gathered to see singer B Praak.

