Action will be taken soon against rebel SP MLAs In UP

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

UP- Samajwadi Party will soon terminate the membership of rebel MLAs. In the case of cross voting in Rajya Sabha elections and supporting another party in Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party will file an application before the Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law to terminate the membership of its MLAs.