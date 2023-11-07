trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685382
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes letter to President Draupadi Murmu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Letter to Draupadi Murmu: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu. In this letter, questions have been raised on the appointment of CIC. Adhir Ranjan said, 'I was kept in the dark regarding the appointment'.
