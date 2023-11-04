trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683851
Afghanistan Beats Netherlands Update: Afghanistan's fourth victory in the World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Afghanistan has created history at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Afghanistan has qualified for the Champions Trophy for the first time by defeating Netherlands in a one-sided fashion in the 34th match of the World Cup 2023. Mohammad Nabi's spin magic came to the fore against Netherlands, and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah played brilliant innings with the bat.
