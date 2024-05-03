Advertisement
After Dubai flood devastation in Saudi Arabia

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
There was such a severe flood in the desert of Saudi Arabia that vehicles were washed away. In areas where water was not visible far and wide, roads were submerged, vehicles were washed away and swollen rivers started flowing on the roads. There was flood in Mecca and Medina along with thunderous rain.

