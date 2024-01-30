trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715510
After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
ED has tightened its grip on Lalu Yadav's family members in the land for job case. Tomorrow ED will interrogate Lalu Yadav and today Tejashwi Yadav in the land for job scam case.

