NewsVideos
videoDetails

After Sakshi, one more girl killed in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Delhi: A case of murder of another girl has come to light in Majnu Ka Tila area. The dead body of the girl was recovered from the roof of the house and a major revelation has been made in this murder case.

All Videos

'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
7:12
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Will Imran Khan's game end today?
2:20
Will Imran Khan's game end today?
Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
1:10
Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder
0:48
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder

Trending Videos

7:12
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
2:20
Will Imran Khan's game end today?
1:10
Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
0:48
Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder
Majnu Ka Tila,majnu ka tila delhi,Majnu Ka Tilla,majnu ka tilla delhi,delhi girl murder,delhi police majnu ka tila,delhi majnu ka tilla,Delhi murder,delhi majnu ka tilla news,delhi ke majnu ka tilla,majnu ka tila news,majnu ka tilla delhi news today,Delhi,Delhi murder case,Delhi News,Delhi Police,murder in majnu ka tilla,majnu ka tilla market delhi,rani hatyakand,sakshi murder delhi,majnu ka tila murder update,Delhi crime,Delhi murders,