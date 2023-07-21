trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: The decision of the Varanasi court on the Gyanvapi case has given a big victory to the Hindu side. The court has approved the ASI survey in the Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid case located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
play icon3:58
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
play icon2:19
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
play icon13:9
 Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
play icon3:58
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
play icon2:19
Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
play icon13:9
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
gyanvapi case live updates,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi varanasi,gyanvapi varanasi news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mandir varanasi,Varanasi,varanasi gyanvapi,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,varanasi gyanvapi news,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,varanasi court on gyanvapi,varanasi court on gyanvapi masjid,Zee News,