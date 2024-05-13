Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Agra Viral Video: Taj View Or Belt View? People Clash In Agra With Belt, Baseball Bat; Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Two men fighting in the middle of an intersection were captured on camera in a recently shared video from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, a car and a bike collided to spark the fight. The fact that the males attacked one another with a baseball bat and a belt is concerning. Sadly, in Uttar Pradesh, clashes of this nature are not unusual. The incident that occurred at the Tajganj neighborhood is captured in the video that "Abhikumarlive" posted on social media. On the social media site X (which used to be Twitter), a user named "Abhikumarlive" released the video. The Hindi caption for the post said, "There was a dispute between car riders and bike riders," which is a rough english. Baseball bats and belts battles.Belt going down the Agra streets. Taj View Analysis

All Videos

Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Play Icon00:43
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Play Icon01:00
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
Play Icon00:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Play Icon00:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch

Trending Videos

Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
play icon0:43
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
play icon1:0
Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
play icon0:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
play icon0:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch