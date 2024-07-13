Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766049
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency

Sonam|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Constitution Assassination Day: From next year you have to celebrate not only Constitution Day but also Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas. Let us tell you the date once again, 25th June is the same date on which Emergency was imposed in the country for the first time in 1975. In political terms, it is the day when democracy and the Constitution were openly murdered in the country. After issuing the notification of the decision, Prime Minister Modi said, 'This day will remind us of what the country had to go through after the Constitution was crushed.

All Videos

Deshhit: Big revelation on Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack
Play Icon36:13
Deshhit: Big revelation on Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
Play Icon04:25
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA: Big blow to MVA in MLC elections
Play Icon02:51
DNA: Big blow to MVA in MLC elections
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
Play Icon05:16
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
Play Icon03:33
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Big revelation on Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack
play icon36:13
Deshhit: Big revelation on Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
play icon4:25
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA: Big blow to MVA in MLC elections
play icon2:51
DNA: Big blow to MVA in MLC elections
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
play icon5:16
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
play icon3:33
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun