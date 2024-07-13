videoDetails

DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency

Sonam | Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Constitution Assassination Day: From next year you have to celebrate not only Constitution Day but also Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas. Let us tell you the date once again, 25th June is the same date on which Emergency was imposed in the country for the first time in 1975. In political terms, it is the day when democracy and the Constitution were openly murdered in the country. After issuing the notification of the decision, Prime Minister Modi said, 'This day will remind us of what the country had to go through after the Constitution was crushed.