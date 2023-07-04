trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630686
Ajit Pawar will get big ministry in Maharashtra - sources

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar has got a big responsibility in the politics of Maharashtra. Quoting sources, Ajit Pawar, who joined NDA, may get a big ministry.
