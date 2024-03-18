NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ajmer witnesses Massive Train Accident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Massive train accident has been reported in Ajmer. The accident took place at Madar station of Ajmer. This accident happened due to Agra-Ahmedabad train derailing. Know in detail how the accident happened in this report.

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:21
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:42
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:10
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi
Play Icon05:22
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi
Jammu And Kashmir: Wildfire Engulfs Zabarwan Range In Srinagar, Watch
Play Icon00:30
Jammu And Kashmir: Wildfire Engulfs Zabarwan Range In Srinagar, Watch

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:21
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:42
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:10
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi
play icon5:22
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi
Jammu And Kashmir: Wildfire Engulfs Zabarwan Range In Srinagar, Watch
play icon0:30
Jammu And Kashmir: Wildfire Engulfs Zabarwan Range In Srinagar, Watch