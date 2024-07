videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Brijesh Pathak

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav on Brajesh Pathak: Big news related to UP politics is coming. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has made serious allegations against Brijesh Pathak. Akhilesh Yadav says that Brijesh Pathak is eyeing the CM