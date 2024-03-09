NewsVideos
Akhilesh Yadav compared PM Modi to Hitler

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav fiercely targeted BJP and PM Modi. In a press conference held at the SP office in Delhi, Akhilesh compared PM Modi to Hitler.

