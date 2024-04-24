Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge claim over contesting elections from Kannauj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is going to contest elections from Kannauj this time. Akhilesh Yadav has made a big claim on contesting elections from Kannauj. Further, Akhilesh launched scathing attack on BJP.

