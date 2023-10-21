trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav's big statement regarding Kamal Nath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Discord has started once again in the India alliance. There was a dispute between Congress leader Kamal Nath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav even called Congress leader Ajay Rai 'Chirkoot'
Follow Us

All Videos

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
play icon2:3
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan after 4 years, video
play icon3:48
Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan after 4 years, video
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
play icon5:19
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
play icon3:11
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case

Trending Videos

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
play icon2:3
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan after 4 years, video
play icon3:48
Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan after 4 years, video
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
play icon5:19
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
play icon3:11
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
akhilesh yadav vs congress,Akhilesh Yadav,akhilesh yadav news,akhilesh yadav vs kamalnath,akhilesh yadav on congress,akhilesh yadav latest news,akhilesh yadav on kamalnath,Kamal Nath,akhilesh yadav news update,akhilesh yadav on india,akhilesh yadav on india alliance,akhilesh yadav breaking news,akhilesh yadav breaks india,akhilesh yadav speech,kamalnath vs akhilesh,akhilesh yadav on bjp,kamal nath on akhilesh,Shivpal Yadav,akhilesh yadav viral video,