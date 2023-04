videoDetails

All people belonging to Atiq's in-laws absconding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead. Now many big revelations related to this matter are coming out. After Shaista Parveen, who was absconding even after killing her son and then her husband, now her entire family is also absconding. Watch this special report