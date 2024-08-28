videoDetails

Video of Man surfaces threatening against Bengal Bandh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Bengal Bandh Today: Today BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. Due to this, BJP workers have taken to the streets. Let us tell you that the effect of the bandh is visible in Howrah and Alipur Gate. There is a huge uproar between BJP and TMC regarding the bandh. Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya has released a video. In this video, a person is seen threatening and it is being said that he has been sent by Mamata Banerjee. The question is whether Didi is giving 'threat' against the bandh?