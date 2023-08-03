trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643959
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side petition in Gyanvapi Case

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
ASI's survey will continue in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court has given a big decision today on the Gyanvapi survey case. But the Muslim side is not happy with this decision of the High Court. The Muslim side will appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision on the Gyanvapi survey.Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Pritinkar Diwakar gave the verdict on the ASI survey. Know that earlier on July 21, the Varanasi court had ordered an ASI survey. But on July 24, the Supreme Court had stayed the survey. Now the Allahabad High Court has given its verdict on the appeal of the Masjid Committee.

All Videos

Allahabad High Court pronounces huge verdict on Gyanvapi, ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow
play icon2:44
Allahabad High Court pronounces huge verdict on Gyanvapi, ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: Hindu side's lawyer said a big thing on Gyanvapi Survey
play icon3:54
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: Hindu side's lawyer said a big thing on Gyanvapi Survey
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
play icon2:7
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence

Trending Videos

Allahabad High Court pronounces huge verdict on Gyanvapi, ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow
play icon2:44
Allahabad High Court pronounces huge verdict on Gyanvapi, ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: Hindu side's lawyer said a big thing on Gyanvapi Survey
play icon3:54
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: Hindu side's lawyer said a big thing on Gyanvapi Survey
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
play icon2:7
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
gyanvapi survey verdict,gyanvapi verdict,gyanvapi verdict today,gyanvapi masjid verdict,Allahabad High Court,allahabad high court rejects muslim ple,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi masjid,allahabad high court order,allahabad high court on gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi asi survey,asi gyanvapi shivling,gyanvapi asi,gyanvapi asi verdict,verdict,verdict on gyanvapi case,court verdict on gyanvapi mosque today,high court verdict on gyanvapi mosque,Shivling,Zeenews,Muslim,