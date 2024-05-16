Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749771
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over Violence During Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There are continuous cases of violence in Bengal between the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has made a big attack on the government of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said that there has been peace in Kashmir. But the era of violence continues in Bengal.

All Videos

Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Play Icon03:49
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon07:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Play Icon04:39
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:17
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
DNA: No entry of Pakistani army in PoK?
Play Icon04:38
DNA: No entry of Pakistani army in PoK?

Trending Videos

Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
play icon3:49
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon7:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
play icon4:39
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:17
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
DNA: No entry of Pakistani army in PoK?
play icon4:38
DNA: No entry of Pakistani army in PoK?