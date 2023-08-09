trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647010
Amit Shah Big Statement in Parliament Live: Amit Shah's big statement on no-confidence motion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Amit Shah on Wednesday said people and Parliament have full faith in the Narendra Modi government. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate, "Neither the public nor Parliament distrust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of this entire no-confidence motion is to sow seeds of deception among people. It is not a reflection of people's desires."

