Rajneeti: Mahakumbh -- Ban on Muslim Entry Demand Sparks Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Religious leaders have demanded a ban on Muslim entry at the Mahakumbh, sparking backlash. Swami Avimukteshwaranand supports the ban, citing similar restrictions in Mecca. Muslim leaders decry this as political manipulation. Watch the full report.