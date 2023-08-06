trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645405
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Amit Shah is on a visit to Pune. During this he met Jayant Patil. It is being told that he can join BJP.

All Videos

AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai

Trending Videos

AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla Snapped At His Birthday Bash In Mumbai
jayant patil meets amit shah,amit shah jayant patil,Jayant Patil,jayant patil latest news,jayant patil today speech,jayant patil speech,jayant patil news,jayant patil dialogue,jayant patil crying,jayant patil live,jayant patil bjp,jayant patil status,ajit pawar vs jayant patil,jayant patil on rahul narvekar,jayant patil vidhan sabha speech,jayant patil son pratik patil wedding,jayant patil ed,ed notice to jayant patil,jayant patil on ajit pawar,Zee News,