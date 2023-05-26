NewsVideos
AMIT SHAH slammed the Congress, accusing it of insulting Sangol। HINDI NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Alleging insult to Sengol, AMIT SHAH has reprimanded the Congress, he said that Congress had tried to mislead the country by calling Sangol Nehru's stick, but Sangol is the identity of Indian tradition. Union Home Minister said that Congress has hatred for Indian traditions. Earlier, in a tweet, Jairam Ramesh accused him of fabricating false narratives.

