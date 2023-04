videoDetails

Amit Shah to be on Bengal Visit on 14th and 15th April, says Sources

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will be on Bengal tour on 14th and 15th April. Sources said that Shah can also address a public meeting in Birbhum. Know in detail in this report what will be Amit Shah's complete program in Bengal.