Amritpal Singh : LIVE report of ZEE NEWS from where Amritpal arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Amritpal Singh Surrender: Amritpal Singh, the mastermind of the Ajnala Incident, has been caught. Amritpal Singh has been caught successfully after 36 days.

