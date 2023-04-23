videoDetails

Amritpal Singh : LIVE report of ZEE NEWS from where Amritpal arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Amritpal Singh Surrender: Amritpal Singh, the mastermind of the Ajnala Incident, has been caught. Amritpal Singh has been caught successfully after 36 days.