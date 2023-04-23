NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Amritpal reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam, Amritpal gave all his details in the jail register. The first picture of Amritpal in jail has come to the fore.

