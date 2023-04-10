NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh's right hand Papalpreet arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh's associate Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Delhi. Tell that the police can take Papalpreet Singh to Assam.

