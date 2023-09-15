trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663010
Anantnag Encounter: Countdown to THE END of terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
India has so far lost 4 of its soldiers in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. During the encounter on September 13, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the Indian Army's 19th Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhaunchak and DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police were lost. Today we have lost another injured soldier. This encounter is still going on. But today the whole country is also seeing the cowardice and deceitfulness of our neighboring country... Today we all are seeing how Pakistan sponsored terrorism is hurting not only Kashmir but all of us...
