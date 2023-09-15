trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662769
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation: Drones in the sky, Army on the ground, terrorists surrounded from all sides

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Encounter continues between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag. According to the information, two to three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba are trapped. Organization commander Uzair Khan is also involved in this. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil all around to kill the terrorists. Terrorists are being detected with the help of drones.
