Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
A big revelation has happened in the rape murder case at Kolkata's RGK hospital. According to sources, the DNA of the dead lady doctor and the accused Sanjay Roy has matched. In the CFSL investigation, the DNA of the victim and the accused has matched. CBI has sent the DNA report to the AIIMS doctors for final opinion. After which the CBI investigation will reach its conclusion. In the CBI investigation so far, it has come to light that only Sanjay Roy was involved in the rape and murder, not anyone else. Kolkata- ED raids at the house of former principal Sandeep Ghosh. Raid also at the house of Sandeep's close friend Biplab Singh.

