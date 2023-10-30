trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682035
Another target killing witnessed in Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Pulwama Target Killing: Once again an incident of target killing has taken place in Pulwama. Today terrorists have shot dead a laborer in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that a similar incident had also happened in Srinagar yesterday.
