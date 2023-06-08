NewsVideos
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: After the horrific train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, now a big accident has happened in Jajpur. 6 people have died in this accident.

BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
0:47
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
5:6
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
2:17
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’

