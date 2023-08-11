trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647487
Another Urine Case in Rajasthan's Jaipur after Madhya Pradesh

Aug 11, 2023
Rajasthan Peshab Kand: After Madhya Pradesh, the incident of urination has come to light in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A Dalit in Jaipur has made serious allegations against DSP and MLA Gopal Meena. The victim Dalit says that the DSP tortured him and made him urinate, while the MLA made him lick his shoes.  

