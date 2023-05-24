NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Renowned TV actor and actor Nitesh Pandey, who worked in Anupama serial, has passed away. Nitesh Pandey's death has been reported due to heart attack.

