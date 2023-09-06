trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658540
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India’s Ceremonial dress, players’ kit for Asian Games 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association Prez PT Usha unveiled ceremonial dress and player kit for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games on September 05. Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik along with various players and officials attended the event.
