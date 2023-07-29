trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641967
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. is targeted. Anurag Thakur said that the deeds will not change by changing the name. This is just a show off by the MPs of the opposition alliance who went to Manipur.

