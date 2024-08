videoDetails

Around 19 arrested in Kolkata female doctor murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: The investigation into the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital has intensified. 19 people have been arrested in the Kolkata female doctor murder case, while many are still absconding.