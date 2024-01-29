trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715081
Around 6 dies in a road accident in Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
A tragic accident has occurred near Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. Six people died in a collision between a car and a truck filled with cement on Sunday morning.

