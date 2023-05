videoDetails

Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind makes big statement on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, has attacked the Congress. Madani said that if action had been taken against organizations like Bajrang Dal 70 years ago, such situations would not have happened today. Correct the mistake by banning.