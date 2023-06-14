NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Communist Party of India General Secretary T Raja to seek the Left's support on the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. After meeting T Raja, Kejriwal held a press conference and said, 'Thank you for supporting against the ordinance'.

All Videos

District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees
3:7
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees
Clash between two factions of TMC ahead of Panchayat Elections
6:50
Clash between two factions of TMC ahead of Panchayat Elections

Trending Videos

4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
3:7
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees
6:50
Clash between two factions of TMC ahead of Panchayat Elections
Centre Ordinance,centre ordinance on delhi,Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government,centre ordinance on delhi govt,Centre brings Ordinance,central govt ordinance,centre new ordinance,Delhi Government,delhi government vs central government,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal meets t raja,t raja,t raja meets kejriwal,ordinance on delhi government,ordinance on delhi,ordinance on delhi govt,Arvind kejriwal press conference,arvind kejriwal pc,arvind kejriwal pc today,