Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal has received a shock from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has refused to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea for 7-day bail extension. Justice Maheshwari said that the Chief Justice will take a decision on this. Let us tell you that Arvind Kejriwal had demanded to increase the bail for treatment. On the other hand, people have protested before the organizer's rally in Zirakpur, Punjab.