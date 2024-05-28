Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2753076
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

Sonam|Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi CM Kejriwal has received a shock from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has refused to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea for 7-day bail extension. Justice Maheshwari said that the Chief Justice will take a decision on this. Let us tell you that Arvind Kejriwal had demanded to increase the bail for treatment. On the other hand, people have protested before the organizer's rally in Zirakpur, Punjab.

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Play Icon02:54
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Play Icon03:42
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
Play Icon06:06
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
Breaking News: Kejriwal Bans all channels of ZEE Media in Punjab
Play Icon05:08
Breaking News: Kejriwal Bans all channels of ZEE Media in Punjab
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaches Spain for Arms Deal
Play Icon01:07
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaches Spain for Arms Deal

Trending Videos

Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
play icon2:54
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
play icon3:42
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
play icon6:6
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
Breaking News: Kejriwal Bans all channels of ZEE Media in Punjab
play icon5:8
Breaking News: Kejriwal Bans all channels of ZEE Media in Punjab
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaches Spain for Arms Deal
play icon1:7
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaches Spain for Arms Deal