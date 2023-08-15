trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649383
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech LIVE: Today India is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave a speech at the Chhatrasal Stadium and attacking the Modi government said, 'Aaj bhai bhai dushman hua'.

All Videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
play icon4:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence

Trending Videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
play icon4:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
arvind kejriwal independence day speech,Arvind kejriwal speech,arvind kejriwal speech today,arvind kejriwal on independence day,arvind kejriwal on pm modi,arvind kejriwal chhatrasal stadium speech,chhatrasal stadium speech,chhatrasal stadium speech kejriwal,kejriwal speech,kejriwal speech on modi,kejriwal speech latest,77th Independence Day,77th independence day speech,76th independence day,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,77वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस,