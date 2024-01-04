trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705968
Arvind Kejriwal to be issued Fourth Summon by ED

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
ED will send fourth summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. This summon will be sent in the liquor policy scam case. This is proving wrong the claims of Aam Aadmi Party according to which Kejriwal was to be arrested today. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol
Play Icon2:39
NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon8:47
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon8:28
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Play Icon7:24
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Play Icon7:8
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?

