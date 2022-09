As the celebration of Navaratri began people in Vadodara perform Garba

As the celebrations began on the first day of Navratri, People in large numbers performed Garba in Vadodara on September 26. Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars – Navdurga. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil.