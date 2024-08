videoDetails

Modi Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme, Politics Erupts

Sonam | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

It is related to Unified Pension Scheme i.e. UPS.. which will cover 23 lakh employees of the Central Government. In the coming days, other states can also move towards UPS.. But in the meantime, Congress is calling it a U-turn and demanding OPS, while BJP is patting its back on this decision.. See the report to see how the political battle is going on over UPS.