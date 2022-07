As the Sri Lankan President flees away, what happens now?

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on July 13, hours before he was due to resign after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. What happens next?

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

