videoDetails

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in UP's Kanpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Stones were pelted on Vande Bharat Express in Kanpur, UP. In this accident, the glass of C7 coach of the train was broken. The incident happened when the train was passing near Kanpur. No passenger was injured in this accident.