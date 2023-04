videoDetails

Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq's pain after Asad's encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed Son Asad Encounter: Mafia don Atiq Ahmed's son Asad died in a police encounter, after which Atiq and his entire family are in the limelight. Atiq has also realized that it was because of him that Asad reached this end.